Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend by 32.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Oxford Lane Capital has a payout ratio of 53.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.70 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 34.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 12,015 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 527,795 shares during the period.

OXLC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley began coverage on Oxford Lane Capital in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

