Oxbull.tech (OXB) One Day Volume Tops $843,256.00

Oxbull.tech (CURRENCY:OXB) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 2nd. In the last week, Oxbull.tech has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oxbull.tech has a total market capitalization of $28.65 million and $843,256.00 worth of Oxbull.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxbull.tech coin can now be bought for about $3.82 or 0.00006071 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oxbull.tech alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00081358 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00074574 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.90 or 0.00103171 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,758.00 or 0.99766375 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,549.26 or 0.07231958 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Oxbull.tech Coin Profile

Oxbull.tech’s total supply is 9,801,505 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,504 coins. Oxbull.tech’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

Buying and Selling Oxbull.tech

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxbull.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxbull.tech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxbull.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxbull.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxbull.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.