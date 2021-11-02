Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Insider Mark Alan Baker Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) insider Mark Alan Baker sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of OSTK opened at $94.67 on Tuesday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $112.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.01.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 29.23%. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Overstock.com by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at $836,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Overstock.com by 99.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at $994,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

