Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Insider Mark Alan Baker Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) insider Mark Alan Baker sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of OSTK opened at $94.67 on Tuesday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $112.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.01.
Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 29.23%. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Overstock.com by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at $836,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Overstock.com by 99.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at $994,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.
Overstock.com Company Profile
Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.
