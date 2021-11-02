Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Otter Tail had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $316.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.89. The stock had a trading volume of 638 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,549. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.40. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08.

OTTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otter Tail from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Otter Tail stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Otter Tail worth $9,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

