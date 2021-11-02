Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,432 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 257,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,039,000 after purchasing an additional 153,276 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 119,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after acquiring an additional 97,226 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,659,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,682,000 after buying an additional 144,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $505,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $80.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.87 and its 200-day moving average is $83.42. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $61.09 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

