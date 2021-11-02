Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.88.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OTIS. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.92. 1,846,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,610. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $61.09 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.87 and its 200-day moving average is $83.42.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

