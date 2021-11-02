OST Price Reaches $0.0058 on Exchanges (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last week, OST has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. OST has a total market capitalization of $4.42 million and approximately $317,043.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OST alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00050704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.04 or 0.00221931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.40 or 0.00095716 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About OST

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OST is ost.com . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.