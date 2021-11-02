OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Sells $2,309,250.00 in Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $2,309,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Deepak Chopra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $2,366,000.00.

NASDAQ OSIS traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.76. 3,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,468. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.23. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $102.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSIS. Imperial Capital began coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 10,064.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

