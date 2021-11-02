Orin Green Financial LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 987,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,672,000 after acquiring an additional 110,752 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $92.41. The stock had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,656. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $60.37 and a one year high of $92.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.