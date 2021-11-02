Origin Protocol (OGN) Market Cap Reaches $413.40 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 39.2% higher against the dollar. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $413.40 million and $97.59 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00001837 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00050491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.79 or 0.00217010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.61 or 0.00093210 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Origin Protocol Coin Profile

OGN is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 351,815,555 coins. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.