Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) Director Peter Lawrence Gianulis Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) Director Peter Lawrence Gianulis purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,039,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,174,040.

Peter Lawrence Gianulis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Peter Lawrence Gianulis purchased 33,500 shares of Organto Foods stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,686.45.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Peter Lawrence Gianulis purchased 150,000 shares of Organto Foods stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,500.00.

CVE:OGO opened at C$0.37 on Tuesday. Organto Foods Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.15 and a 12 month high of C$0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,339.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.47 million and a P/E ratio of -9.86.

Separately, Clarus Securities reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Organto Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Organto Foods Company Profile

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, mango, green beans, sugar snaps, snow peas, and other products. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

