Organogenesis (ORGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Organogenesis has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.65 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 51.16%. On average, analysts expect Organogenesis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ORGO opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88. Organogenesis has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $162,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,282 shares in the company, valued at $667,771.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Organogenesis stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORGO shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

