Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Short Interest Up 36.5% in October

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the September 30th total of 4,250,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 932,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 8,919 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 38.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

ORTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orchard Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

NASDAQ:ORTX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,866. Orchard Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.43. The firm has a market cap of $253.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.