Oppenheimer Weighs in on Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.79. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s FY2021 earnings at $7.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.52 EPS.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.05.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $145.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $130.84 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.25 and its 200 day moving average is $156.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 40.8% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,268,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 401,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,645,000 after buying an additional 35,225 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 15.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,036,000 after buying an additional 43,764 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 12.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.