Oppenheimer Cuts LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target to $240.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens cut their price objective on LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $296.11.

TREE stock opened at $154.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.43 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.06. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $130.02 and a fifty-two week high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. LendingTree’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LendingTree will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other LendingTree news, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $370,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,443,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,746,000 after acquiring an additional 24,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 24.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,689,000 after acquiring an additional 241,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,610,000 after acquiring an additional 66,769 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 16.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,317,000 after acquiring an additional 127,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 38.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,811,000 after purchasing an additional 141,403 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

