Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DexCom in a report released on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the medical device company will earn $3.76 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.47. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price target on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $627.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.94, a P/E/G ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DexCom has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $634.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $549.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.65.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.24, for a total value of $258,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,334 shares of company stock worth $18,316,805. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in DexCom by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in DexCom by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

