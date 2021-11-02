OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for OPKO Health in a research note issued on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $3.84 on Monday. OPKO Health has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 1.75.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.27 million. OPKO Health had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $346,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,618,570.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 17,847 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,526,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,289,000 after purchasing an additional 636,198 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 395,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 233,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

