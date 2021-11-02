ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.330-$3.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.07. 3,176,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,169. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.22.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONEOK from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.42.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.