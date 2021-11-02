ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-3.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.82. ONE Gas also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.800-$3.900 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OGS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.50.

NYSE:OGS traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.60. The stock had a trading volume of 13,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,107. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $62.52 and a 1-year high of $82.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.86. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.49.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ONE Gas stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.55% of ONE Gas worth $21,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

