ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) released its earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

OGS stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.90. 10,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.86. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $62.52 and a 12-month high of $82.40.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ONE Gas stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.55% of ONE Gas worth $21,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

