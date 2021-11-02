ON24 (ONTF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect ON24 to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. ON24’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ON24 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ON24 stock opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. ON24 has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.77 million and a PE ratio of 14.87.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $5,542,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 32,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $655,492.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 827,998 shares of company stock worth $18,006,720.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ON24 during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON24 during the second quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in ON24 by 265,285.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares during the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONTF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ON24 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.29.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

