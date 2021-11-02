ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.67

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.67 and last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 6590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ONTF. Canaccord Genuity lowered ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON24 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.84 million and a P/E ratio of 14.69.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 250,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $5,542,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $199,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 827,998 shares of company stock worth $18,006,720 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at $2,318,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at $6,565,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at $4,827,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON24 Company Profile (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

