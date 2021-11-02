ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average is $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $23.86 and a 1 year high of $55.57. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Waters bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at $370,000.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,084,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.28.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

