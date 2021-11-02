ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.89-1.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.74-1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion.ON Semiconductor also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.890-$1.010 EPS.

ON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.28.

NASDAQ:ON traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.51. The stock had a trading volume of 810,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,214,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $23.86 and a 52 week high of $55.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Waters acquired 17,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.26 per share, for a total transaction of $769,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,084,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

