ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ON opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.56. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $23.86 and a 1 year high of $55.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.51.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,975 shares in the company, valued at $9,084,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory L. Waters acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.26 per share, for a total transaction of $769,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.