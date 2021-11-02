ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $63.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.28.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average is $41.56. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $23.86 and a twelve month high of $55.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Waters bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at $370,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $506,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,084,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 255,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 87.9% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 13,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 170.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,376,000 after buying an additional 7,602,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.2% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

