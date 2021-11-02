ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $64.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $52.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ON. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.74.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.86. 336,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,214,737. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $23.86 and a 52-week high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average of $41.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,084,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters bought 17,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.