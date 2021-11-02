ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.17. 243,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,214,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $23.86 and a 1-year high of $55.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,975 shares in the company, valued at $9,084,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.34.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.