Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $308 million-$313 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $303.81 million.Omnicell also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.800-$3.850 EPS.

NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $4.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.32. 5,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,111. Omnicell has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $179.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 136.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Get Omnicell alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMCL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.14.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total transaction of $6,409,427.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,500 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $1,815,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,812 shares in the company, valued at $9,443,118.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,499 shares of company stock worth $11,777,868. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.