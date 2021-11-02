Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

Omega Healthcare Investors has raised its dividend payment by 5.5% over the last three years. Omega Healthcare Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 141.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.2%.

Shares of OHI opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,251,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.52% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $45,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

