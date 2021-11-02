Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC cut its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 488,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,202 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $17,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $261,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 247.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 384,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after buying an additional 273,716 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,985.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,041,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 555.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 187,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after buying an additional 158,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OHI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.54.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $30.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

