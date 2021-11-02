Omega Financial Group LLC Sells 198 Shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Omega Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $244,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5,697.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period.

PSR stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.20. 46,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,607. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.40. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $78.79 and a one year high of $113.01.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

