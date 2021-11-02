Omega Financial Group LLC Has $3.07 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Omega Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.5% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $388.89. 550,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,375,340. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $266.97 and a 52 week high of $387.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $372.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

