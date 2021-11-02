Omega Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Omega Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 20.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 128,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after purchasing an additional 23,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 119.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter.

EWX traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.91. 15,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,366. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.55. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $61.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

