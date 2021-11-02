Old Well Partners LLC Cuts Stake in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Old Well Partners LLC decreased its holdings in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 35.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANAB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.61. 1,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,753. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.16 million, a PE ratio of -91.49 and a beta of 0.05. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $35.85.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.58 million. On average, analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 15,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $479,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

AnaptysBio Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB).

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.