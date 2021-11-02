Old Well Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Old Well Partners LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for about 2.2% of Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 141.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,073,000 after acquiring an additional 89,928 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $2,073,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 129.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.64. 86,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.27. The company has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.37.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

