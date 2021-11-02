Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $140.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Oil States International’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE OIS opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

