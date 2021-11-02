Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ OFED traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.00. 74 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,871. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.85. Oconee Federal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $134.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 4.65%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oconee Federal Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,663 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Oconee Federal Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Oconee Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Oconee Federal Financial Company Profile

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers services related to personal banking, business banking, and mortgage lending. The company was founded on January 01, 2011 and is headquartered in Seneca, SC.

