Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes Position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,461,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,159,000 after purchasing an additional 685,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,187,000 after acquiring an additional 560,514 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,653,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,771,000 after acquiring an additional 585,218 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,527,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,971,000 after acquiring an additional 665,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,587,000 after acquiring an additional 71,156 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PING shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of PING stock opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.97 and a beta of 0.97. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

