Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases 17,208 Shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 132.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,208 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned about 0.07% of Glatfelter worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Glatfelter in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Glatfelter by 346.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Glatfelter by 42.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Glatfelter in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Glatfelter by 8.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Christopher W. Astley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Glatfelter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of GLT stock opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $755.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.40. Glatfelter Co. has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $19.48.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $244.91 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 5.82%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%.

Glatfelter Profile

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

