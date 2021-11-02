Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New $354,000 Investment in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,292,000 after purchasing an additional 88,637 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $137.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.22. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $103.31 and a 52-week high of $288.70. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.29 million. Quidel had a net margin of 48.96% and a return on equity of 73.85%. Analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

