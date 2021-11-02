Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $361,000 in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 44.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,478,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,641 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Equitable by 62.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 960,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,256,000 after purchasing an additional 370,322 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Equitable by 54.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,987,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,379 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Equitable by 10.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the first quarter valued at $6,656,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $450,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQH opened at $33.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average of $31.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.64. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

