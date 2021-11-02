Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Increases Holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 72.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,089 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNR opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.56.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cornerstone Building Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

In related news, CEO James S. Metcalf acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George L. Ball bought 25,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $366,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 399,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,848,411.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

