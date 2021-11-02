Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $410,000 Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP cut its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Equifax were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Equifax by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 6.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Equifax by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.63.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $277.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.53. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.44 and a 1 year high of $279.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.