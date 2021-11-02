Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys 208 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Domo were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Domo during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. 66.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $357,493.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $583,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,324 shares of company stock worth $1,860,445. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Domo stock opened at $88.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.97. Domo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.07 and a beta of 2.92.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 million. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

Domo Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

