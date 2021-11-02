Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $393.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.33 million. On average, analysts expect Oasis Petroleum to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

OAS stock opened at $123.00 on Tuesday. Oasis Petroleum has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $127.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

In related news, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,218.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oasis Petroleum stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 5,764.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407,754 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.08% of Oasis Petroleum worth $41,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.81.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.