O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.78.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 28.6% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the second quarter worth about $85,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.79. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

