nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Receives $38.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.17.

A number of analysts have commented on NVT shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

NYSE:NVT traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.62. The stock had a trading volume of 15,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 149.71 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.05. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,103,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,317,000 after acquiring an additional 651,441 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in nVent Electric by 10.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,323,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,072,000 after acquiring an additional 420,216 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in nVent Electric by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,876,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,097,000 after acquiring an additional 77,092 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 25.9% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,796,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,611,000 after acquiring an additional 781,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 50.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,463,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,428 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.