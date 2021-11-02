Nuwellis (NUWE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 206.57% and a negative return on equity of 74.40%. On average, analysts expect Nuwellis to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NUWE stock opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.22. Nuwellis has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $12.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuwellis stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.41% of Nuwellis as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NUWE. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Nuwellis in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuwellis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

