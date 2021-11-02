Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the September 30th total of 88,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of JFR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.27. 372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,873. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.03.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
