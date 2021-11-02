Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the September 30th total of 88,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of JFR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.27. 372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,873. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 13.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,306,000 after purchasing an additional 200,287 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 5.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,542,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,457,000 after acquiring an additional 80,375 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 8.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,445,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after acquiring an additional 113,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,323,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after buying an additional 173,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 1,708.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 880,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 831,960 shares during the period.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

